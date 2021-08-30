A female graduate of sociology who turned to a tricycle (keke) driving business as a way to fend for herself said many mocked her

Amarachi revealed that after getting tired of teaching for small pay, she became a driver and the profit has been massive

The 30-year-old lady based in Warri stated that some passengers even leave their change behind for her

A Nigerian graduate, Amarachi Ihezie, whose story went viral days ago for being a keke driver despite having a university degree has spoken about her life.

In a BBC News Pidgin interview, Amarachi said that when she first informed her friends that she wanted to be a driver, they laughed and said that she is going into a male-dominated profession.

People pitied me

They advised her against it as they said she should stick to being a teacher. The graduate said her decision became an interesting topic among people.

According to Amarachi, people started looking at her with great pity that a graduate ended up being a keke driver.

Amarachi said she never minded what people were saying as she continued the job with pride.

Her challenge

The lady revealed that one of the challenges she faces as a female driver is how to ease herself whenever she needs to take a pee.

The graduate who became a driver four months ago said that the experience has been awesome. She said sometimes, people buy her fuel, leave their change and sometimes pray for her.

GHC120 daily when business is good

The lady said sometimes, she makes N8,000 (almost GHC120) daily. Whenever that happens, she saves N4,000 or N5,000 for the keke owner. N1,000 for fuel for the next day, and GHC30 goes to her.

Watch the full interview below:

Ovie Emmanuel said:

"BBC can we fund raise for Amara to get her own Keke? She is from my city Warri. So proud of her."

Olori Karo said:

"This babe na confirm rider...I enter her keke last month from Enerhen Junction. I stopped by airport junction (my destination) although she dey go PTI junction."

Gbengar John Debigmaster said:

"It's well wt you jarre. Better than living all ds wasted life d other girls dey live. God bless ur hustle sis. Na condition for naija be dt."

Richard Dambo said:

"Her pidgin tie agbada. God bless our hustle."

