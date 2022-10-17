A group of galamsey workers have recently got many talking after they stated that they would never stop what they do

One explained that they make GH₵500 every single day, which no company in Ghana will be willing to pay

A netizen shared that he believes the only solution to galamsey is for the government to create enough jobs for the youth

A video of a group of 'galamsey' night workers stating without fear that they would never quit what they do has recently sparked massive reactions on social media.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @gyaigyimii had one of the workers saying that they are able to make GH₵500 in just one day, something many companies in Ghana cannot pay so that they would continue with the galamsey. He added that even if the government of Ghana ceases their machines, they would still use their bare hands to wash.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 900 retweets with 114 quote tweets and 3,327 likes have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@JohnBigmann_off replied:

When the court gave one guy 15 years, the same Ghanaians were being sympathetic. You see how he is happy?

@SlimwizzyGh commented:

Regardless of how hurting dis is..u cant blame dem...if dey stop..where r dey gonna get a job..even a menial 1 sef to do..no job anywhere oo chale..so if dis can cam 2 an end..den d government must create jobs or bring in more investors into d country else..hmmm

@Teslimmohammed commented:

This is what unemployment and poverty lead to,we cannot blame them everyone is trying to suvive

From @kwesiMain:

KJ, if the government doesnt sort the issue with our minimum wage/salary, more people are going to rush into the galamsey biz n that will make it impossible to deal with. You heard what he said, ₵500/day. C'mon...you do am a month sef, your life will change.

@heismr_will wrote:

As a country can't we find a way of mining Gold without destroying another resource?? The system must work ooooo tom!

