Hardworking Lady in Hijab Shows Strength, Dismantles Okada With Speed in Video

A short video of a young lady dismantling a motorcycle has got many people commenting on her strength

The way she went about it in a coordinated way as she unscrewed every part showed she must have been doing that for a long time

TikTokers thronged her comment section to pray for her as people said that her future husband will be so proud

A lady has stirred massive reactions with her video as she worked on an okada (motorcycle) with fast hands.

At the start of the clip, she unhooked the bike's front tyre before proceeding to work on other parts of the machine.

The young lady did her work diligently. Photo source: TikTok/@oladad_princess

Hardworking lady

The lady detached every part of the bike. After she was done removing the handle and wheels, she carried the iron carcass and threw it on a pile.

Many people were wowed by the strength the lady displayed, which could rival her male counterparts.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Kwame Thompson252 said:

"You are doing a great job, but you have to wear safety shoes."

Yusuf waliu said:

"l love you job."

kayland said:

"Hmmmm... this how stolen motorcycles are dissemble..."

og kenny dollar said:

"May almighty Allah will continue bless you."

abayomiabayomi72 said:

"God bless you dear, and your job."

user7387975681524 said:

"Sister god bless your job."

King Kitan said:

"This lady na big investment for her future husband and that's if he knows her value."

Kehinde Ezekiel949 said:

"Great job. keep it up ma I love that."

