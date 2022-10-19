A Ghanaian private investigator popularly known as Big Dawood built a mechanized borehole to mark his birthday

The facility was inaugurated and handed over to the Kokobibiam (Suhum Otwe Number Two, a community that has been without potable water for years

According to Big Dawood, he decided to lessen the burden on government while helping the lives of people with his gesture

Big Dawood, a Ghanaian private investigator has made a heartwarming intervention in a community that has been without potable water for years.

Dawood who is described as a philanthropist and a lover of kids built a mechanized borehole for Kokobibiam (Suhum Otwe Number Two) which is a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

An exciting element of the donation was the fact that the Ghanaian security person made the donation as part of her birthday celebrations.

Photos of Big Dawood handing over the borehole Photo credit: @bigdawood

Source: Instagram

Big Dawood tells YEN.com.gh that he decided to undertake the project because of his love for humanity and how he longs to be a solution to the problems that face many people. He also added that the Suhum project has been on his to-do list for years.

"This is just part of my efforts to help in the resolution of the residents' long-standing water crisis. For so many years, the people in this community have been depending on a stream though which a lot of them got ill over the years," he said.

Big Dawood further indicated that he took this move to assist the vulnerable in society. Doing so would alleviate the burden on the government since it cannot shoulder all responsibilities alone.

The philanthropist encouraged the natives of the community to take great care of the mechanized borehole to give it a long lifespan, in a ceremony that was held with the chiefs and people of the township in attendance.

See a post about the donation below

Source: YEN.com.gh