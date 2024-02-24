TikTok sensation Jesssani, also known as Jessica Ani, has released a video vibing to a song by Nigerian singer Asake

It comes after her viral dance video with Nigerian artiste Omah Lay sparked a massive stir on social media

The new footage where she boldly sends a message to critics has elicited reactions from online users

A video of TikTok user Jesssani, also known as Jessica Ani, has prompted a massive buzz on social media after it emerged on the timelines of many social media users.

The young lady, also alleged to be called Fafa, garnered the spotlight after her racy dance moves with Nigerian singer Omah Lay during his just-concluded concert in London, UK.

New video of lady who danced with Omah Lay causes buzz. Photo credit: Jesssani.

X user debunks claims about Jesssani

According to the X handle @OleleSalvador, Jesssani is not called Fafa, as many claim. He also dismissed claims that she’s a Ghanaian and the girlfriend of a Ghanaian fan who attended Omah Lay’s event with her.

The conversations surrounding her personality stem from the footage of her romantic dance with Omah Lay at his just-ended concert in London, UK.

In the new video on TikTok, Jesssani vibes to Joha by Nigerian singer Asake. She sent a message to her fierce critics.

Watch the video here.

Peeps react to the video of Jesssani

Kwamechang said:

She fine oo chale .

Better life tomorrow commented:

What Omah Lay did was take out the burden .

Tamasha said:

@Pearl_queen omah Lay’s girl wai✌️.

posted:

Omah Lay's wife.

AUNTYBAMMY gushed:

Fine babe.

Loveleee said:

The ladyhood is proud of you.

Nnot_regular1 posted:

Guy she nice oh o.

said:

NglI would do what you did if I had been given the chance.

Diva commented:

I support you , You're my hero girl.

Hope commented:

Enjoy dnt mind this sad people.

@mhizBibat said:

I love your earrings.

CeeMoney24 indicated:

In Omah Lay We Trust.

♉ NEPTUNE commented:

Here's your crown Queen . I'm so proud of u. Imagine being tied in a 7yrs rltship. Go nd be free eh joor.

Lavie said:

We’re proud of you gal .

