A lady with the Twitter name Valbabyofvsc has turned heads with her attention-grabbing videos showing her curvy figure and dance moves

She delivered several clips donning different outfits that featured fitting leggings and high heels

The clips in which she shows that she can strut and dance in heels with confidence have gained thousands of views and tons of reactions

A beautiful lady with the Twitter name Valbabyofvsc has caused a frenzy with several videos showing her dance moves and charming beauty.

Photos of Valbabyyy03. Credit: @valbabyyy03.

Source: Twitter

Showing off her assets and dance moves

In the clips spotted by YEN.com.gh, Valbabyofvsc flaunts her assets and shows that she can dance and strut in heels. She donned several outfits that featured fitting leggings and high heels.

She flexed her grit in the clips that have raked in thousands of views. Several people reacted to her videos and more than 3,000 people retweeted them.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

People drool over her amazing figure

@BadboiNelson said:

Kindly wear a tight gown next time. Thank you .

@kelezie commented:

I love how genuinely happy you look with your own existence. I’m going to walk around Central Park like this today.

@valbabyyy03 replied:

@kelezie, Yes girl, go there and win effortlessly.

@itsADubb posted:

Them backshots.

@Nanaboateng45 commented:

Wonderful God .

@Bigford650 posted:

Oh, my lord

@ChillingDuah commented:

Awurade .

@JordanE24862254 reacted:

Lawd have mercy.

@mishanicole said:

That thing says “no diving,” but I’d like to drown.

@Dspazz954 commented:

Gotta love my beautiful black sisters keep doing your thing ❤️

@eviilflame said:

Ik them back shots sound like a bump in the road in the hood .

@hgazzu said:

You're a Goddess .

Source: YEN.com.gh