Star actress, Benedicta Gafah, has flexed her famous stature in eye-catching photos on social media

The Ghanaian movie personality was photographed donning a fitting sleeveless straight dress, which highlighted her attention-grabbing assets

Fans, especially her male followers, thronged the comment section in droves to gush over her charming beauty

Star actress and brand influencer, Benedicta Gafah, has shown off her famous figure in eye-catching pictures that have fans on social media over themselves.

Photos of Benedicta Gafah. Credit: empress_dictabee.

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah models a fitting dress

In the shots on her Instagram account, the Ghanaian movie personality modelled a fitting sleeveless dress accentuating her stature as she flaunted her wardrobe selections.

Benedicta Gafah sported long black hair extensions that perfectly spotlighted her gorgeous personality. She paired her look with a mini luxury hand bag.

Aside from her figure, the actress showed off her famous figure to the camera while flaunting her spotless complexion.

Entertainment personalities and fans, especially her male followers, moved to the comment section to admire her. Many gushed over her beauty and wardrobe choices.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Benedicta Gafah's celebrity friends and fans admire her beauty

Actress Kisagbekle said:

Fine girl .

SamBee commented:

Eeeish, the men are rushing you here. Everyone's babe.

Aakosua_vee posted:

A premium babe and more.

Emmanueltakyibedu shared:

Empress, how have you been? Really have an important matter to discuss with you.

Fairpblondy said:

Finest .

Mustafi_jnr asked:

Do you bathe with Voltic?

Adwoa_christabel reacted:

So pretty.

Officialabenalipscy posted:

One minute bia na empress nam mu with ahuofe.

Perpertualgold shared:

You are very beautiful. I want to be your friend, I know it's very difficult to be friends with celebrities, but I will be so glad to be your friend sis. Love you.

Labees_trend_gh commented:

Omg, mummy. You are the real definition of beauty.

Frema.mensah said:

Gorgeous girl .

