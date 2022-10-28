A young woman has recently pushed social media users to talk after a video of her outfit to work surfaced online

She was captured wearing a tight-fitting black straight dress as she wrote on a white marker board

Many Ghanaians commented saying they would have loved to sit in front if they were to be her students because of the way she was dressed

A video of a pretty Ghanaian teacher wearing a casual dress to teach in class has recently caused quite a stir on social media.

The viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @amagold8 had the unidentified lady standing in front of her class, writing notes on a white marker board as she rocked a tight-fitting black straight dress.

Young teacher walking infront of her class, writing note on a white board, a surprised woman Photo credit:@amagold8/TikTok

Her video was shared with the caption;

We are the best

Many who saw the video seemed surprised to see a teacher in such an outfit which was not formal. At the time of this publication, over 10,000 likes, 260 comments and 20 shares have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below;

@quobenaberry commented:

madam I would always sit Infront cux the view is crazy

@bigwinzzzz wrote:

I can't read and write, please I want to register for your classes I promise I won't miss classes

@princecharles497 replied:

one of the reasons why I had aggregated 7 in social studies

From @adekponya:

Eiii pay attention to the class

@modern_nursesandmidwives said:

Madam I want you to teach me

From @skinnyjay170:

i dnt think ur students would eva fail in class

@andy63210 teased:

They have to bring back the teachers uniform

The full video has been linked below;

