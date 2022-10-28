Pretty Ghanaian Teacher Wearing Unusual Body Hugging Dress To Teach Causes Stir
- A young woman has recently pushed social media users to talk after a video of her outfit to work surfaced online
- She was captured wearing a tight-fitting black straight dress as she wrote on a white marker board
- Many Ghanaians commented saying they would have loved to sit in front if they were to be her students because of the way she was dressed
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A video of a pretty Ghanaian teacher wearing a casual dress to teach in class has recently caused quite a stir on social media.
The viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @amagold8 had the unidentified lady standing in front of her class, writing notes on a white marker board as she rocked a tight-fitting black straight dress.
"Please play o": Lady turns her workplace into fun centre, colleagues join in, roll their bodies gently
Her video was shared with the caption;
We are the best
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Many who saw the video seemed surprised to see a teacher in such an outfit which was not formal. At the time of this publication, over 10,000 likes, 260 comments and 20 shares have been racked up.
YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below;
@quobenaberry commented:
madam I would always sit Infront cux the view is crazy
@bigwinzzzz wrote:
I can't read and write, please I want to register for your classes I promise I won't miss classes
@princecharles497 replied:
one of the reasons why I had aggregated 7 in social studies
From @adekponya:
Eiii pay attention to the class
@modern_nursesandmidwives said:
Madam I want you to teach me
From @skinnyjay170:
i dnt think ur students would eva fail in class
Abroad-based Ghanaian lady left confused about how her "broke" parents are building a mansion in Ghana
@andy63210 teased:
They have to bring back the teachers uniform
The full video has been linked below;
New Uniform For Ghana Education Service Teachers in Akwasiase Methodist School Surfaces; Photos Cause Stir
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man took n to social media to share photos of new uniforms for some teachers in Ghana.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Ghod_Khid had him sharing that a new uniform has been released for Ghana Education Service teachers.
"Check Out the new Teachers Uniform For GES ❤️ I am proud to be a teacher "
Another post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook had a man called Kofi Asare revealing that the new uniform is a self-initiative by teachers at Akwasiase Methodist Basic School in the Ahafo Ano North according to his sources.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh