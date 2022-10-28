Osae Enoch, a Ghanaian Yango

A kindhearted Ghanaian Yango driver identified as Osae Enoch is being looked for by a family who are impressed by how he was able to save their daughter's life.

According to the sister of the victim who identifies herself as Jessy Ruth on Instagram, the Yango driver stayed with her sister for almost 3 hours, moving her to and from eight different hospitals.

Ruth recounted that the incident happened on October 23, when her sister had swallowed a bone and was almost choking when she decided to order a Yango to the hospital.

Osae the Ghanaian Yango driver who saved a passenger's life Photo credit: @jessy_ruth_; @yangoghana

"Long story short, this Yango driver took my sister round 8 different hospitals in this Accra (including a private 24/7 hospital, Ridge, 37, and the Legon Hospital) and got turned away. He spoke on her behalf (since she couldn't speak) at every hospital until she got admitted at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, at around 12 midnight," Ruth narrated.

Furthermore, Ruth revealed that the driver kept encouraging the victim and telling her everything was going to be alright. After all those rounds, this driver only took 150 cedis just for fuel and no reward at all.

After surgery was performed to save the life of Ruth's sister, the driver is unable to be reached and the family is counting on social media users to help them reward him appropriately.

"Now I know social media gets results, so if you see this, please share and help us find OSAE ENOCH, the driver of a Beige Kia Morning with car number GW2391-22. If anyone knows him or his whereabouts, kindly contact 0268130873. Thank you for your help in advance," she said.

