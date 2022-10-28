A young lady who is striving to make a living through carrying people's load has recently opened up about how much she makes a day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of SVTV Africa had the kayayo identified as Jamira Adam revealing that she moved from her home town in Upper East to Accra about a year ago to work and she currently makes as low as Ghc50 or as high as Ghc100 per day.

Jamira revealed that the poor financial standing of her father who is a father and mother forced her to quit schooling when she got to JSS one. According to her, she needs about Ghc1,500 to afford going back to school.

The 20-year-old lady also shared that she has been able to save up to Ghc700 and needs Ghc800 more to meet her target.

She shared more about herself in the video linked below;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Source: YEN.com.gh