A woman has recently got many talking online after she pulled out body mist and sprayed the bad-smelling armpit of a trotro mate

The bus conductor surprisingly kept his cool and uttered no words after getting sprayed in front of the rest of the passengers

Many internet users who saw the video applauded the lady's actions, but others felt it was inappropriate and disrespectful

A video of a bold passenger who chose to make herself comfortable in a trotro by spraying the bus conductor's smelly armpit has sparked massive social media reactions.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @NebaSark had the unidentified woman pulling out a body mist from a brown bag and quickly spraying the armpit of the young trotro mate. She did that confidently, and the mate uttered no words.

@NebaSark shared the video with the caption;

Some of these mate make Trotro life difficult

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. Over 200 retweets, 28 quote tweets and close to 650 likes have since been racked up.

A few of the comments have been gathered below by YEN.com.gh;

@RocksonGolden commented:

I went to Koftown past Friday,I was on the front seat next to the driver and the driver looks like he’s never taken a bath after his first child bathwhat a wow

@Qwaycu wrote:

Can’t she wear her nose mask why such a disrespectful act what if he’s allergic to body spray

@nene_efo said:

That's disrespectful. If it was done to a lady, you will hear all sort of noise. Yes he may be having an odour but for the lady to do this is a big NO!!!!

From @Sa_ddyk:

That’s a very strong looking woman... I see why the mate didn’t react

@KingShabo3 teased:

we don't talk much, we just show action

@nicholas_kweku commented:

A real definition of I can’t kill myself

The full video has been linked below;

Christian Service University College Graduate Who Works As A Trotro Mate Shares Her Story

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a driven Ghanaian young lady named Ernestina recently opened up about what she does to sustain herself after school.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @tv3_ghana had the Christian Service University College graduate sharing that she chose to work as a 'trotro' mate when she got to level 200 and has been doing that since to support herself financially.

She has successfully completed her first degree in Communication and continues to work as a 'trotro' mate, making Ghc60 daily until she starts her national service. In an interview, she described her job as lucrative.

