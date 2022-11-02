Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn felt she was not entitled to the riches she inherited as she herself did not work for the money

Choosing to part with 90% of her wealth, Engelhorn has given it to organisations that are helping promote economic equality

Engelhorn’s selfless act had many Mzansi citizens in shock but also admiring her truly inspiring generosity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

30-year-old Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn parted with 90% of her wealth after realising that money did not bring as much happiness as many believe it does.

30-year-old Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn wants to give away 90% of her multibillion-rand inheritance. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

While most people would do anything for even one percent of her riches, the wealthy woman yearned for more than money had given her.

IOL reported that Engelhorn does not believe mega wealth is a form of equality, something she stands strongly for. So, by donating a large sum of her inheritance to organisations which strive for equality, the heiress believes this is her way of levelling the playing field.

“I was born into a rich family and will one day inherit a fortune for which I never had to work. Millionaires should not decide whether or not they contribute in a just way to the societies they live in, without which they never would have become millionaires,” she said in a video by Millionaires For Humanity, an organisation that advocates for the need to tax the super wealthy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Engelhorn knows that if she were not born into the wealth that she was, she would just be an average person like everyone else. Having not had to work for what she has, the woman feels she is not exactly entitled to this money.

The publication posted the story on Facebook, and it had a lot of Mzansi people tripping. Take a look at some of the comments:

Vincent Zimuto said:

“Easy. She didn't work for it. She didn't earn it. She shall regret it.”

Emmanuel Maravanyika said:

“Her heart is in the right place, but her thinking is flawed. With all the taxes collected by governments, few of those make their way to the poor. So yes, tax the wealthy 1%, but there's no guarantee, as with all other taxes, that the tax will go to the poor to alleviate their plight.”

John van Niekerk said:

“Philanthropy is as old as societies. Keep it going, as she's seen fit to do.”

Nomfundo Mpondo said:

“Connect her with our organization that is establishing self-reliant communities. Her wealth will live forever and will remain in the lives of these communities and families.”

Keegan Wentzel said:

“Put me at the top of her list of recipients.”

Kanye West fans try crowdfunding $600 million to make the rapper a billionaire again, “the dumbest fanbase”

In other news, popular South African website Briefly News reported that Kanye West has fallen out with everyone and every brand except his fan base. The rapper is on a downward spiral, but some people are waiting to help him.

People who stan Kanye West are going to great lengths to make up for his financial loss. The former billionaire rapper faced the consequences for making controversial statements about Jewish people.

Kanye's loyal supporters started to crowdfund in hopes of getting their fave back on track. In a post on Twitter by @SayCheeseDGTL, Kanye West fans set up an account crowdfund page on GoFundMe for the rapper with a goal of 600 million US dollars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za