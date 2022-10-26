A 25-year-old Nigerian lady who works as a waitress in Lagos has built a bungalow for her parents

The lady said she began shouldering the responsibilities of her family since the demise of her father

She opened up on how group contributions made not only the building project possible but other financial commitments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Lagos waitress has set social media buzzing after constructing a bungalow for her parents.

A Facebook user identified as Innocent Tino shared the news on the social media platform as he urged netizens to stop complaining and rather start saving.

She saved her salary and tips. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino

Source: UGC

He said the 25-year-old lady did it courtesy of her salary and tips she put into her ajo - a Yoruba word for group savings or contributions.

Tino shared his chat with the lady where she revealed that she turned the breadwinner after the demise of her dad.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She also stated that the group savings helped her train her siblings in school as well as set up a hair business.

It was also from there she got money to organise her late dad's funeral.

Social media reactions

Empress Salisu said:

"On the island?

"Ajo is good but ion wanna bliv it.

"How much is her salary? how much is the daily tips?

"From thr tips and salary combined,she feeds her family,commute herself to work and home,clothing,data etc.

"Naso everyone dey talk say na hard work until proven otherwise.

"I knw angels in human form do help though!"

Uchenna Onungwa said:

"I'm an Architect. It is not feasible for a waiter even on 50k salary to build this in less than 3 years. Unless there are other avenues of income. This not viable. Quite impressive though."

Odemero Onome said:

"At 25 she built a house for her parents and also taking care of her siblings. How long has she been in this business? That was how Regina Daniel built a house for her parents and we taught it was only hard work not knowing that a man was behind it. I can only believe her if she says she assisted her parents to complete their building."

Clara Ojiego Nnadiri said:

"Small girl with Big God believe them at your own peril nde Ara mba ona aru na oil company Ana akogheri."

Ifeanyi Cosmas James said:

"Congrats to her.

"If she say she build am from her salary then she did, why una dey look for problem where there's none."

Hardworking Man Flaunts His New Posh Mansion in Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate completing his second house in 4 months.

The young man with the handle @kelvinwhite12 shared on TikTok a video that captured how the building project started and was eventually completed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng