A man who was trying to avoid paying his car fare has displayed an action that has taken many internet users by surprise

In a video, the elderly man pretended to be dead, and all attempts by the commercial bus conductor to get him to pay his money were unsuccessful

He was later seen quickly getting out of the car after it got to his destination, and many were confused that the mate allowed him to go

A hilarious Ghanaian man has recently got many on social media laughing after pretending to be unconscious when it was time for him to pay his 'trotro' fare.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @GHOneTV captured the man with his eyes closed and pretending to be still and unresponsive as a 'trotro' mate kept tapping on his back to pay his fare. The elderly man kept pretending until it was time for him to leave the car.

@GHOneTV shared the video with the caption;

He pretended to be dead to escape paying the fare. #MyTrotroWahala

Ghanaians react to the man avoiding to pay his 'trotro' fare

@Elormpapa commented:

Ah but is this how you fake your death?

@razakslazy1 replied:

His inner self consciousness told him bruh u better get up before the mate really kills u for real

@_uglyguy wondered:

This be where e reach now

@GyamfiWanko said:

This is the new Ghana we are living.Don’t be surprise guys

From @kobbyperrywills:

I for try this move

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a commercial bus conductor recently got many laughing on social media after he was captured in a video busily trying to win a passenger over.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @gyaigyimii had the 'trotro' mate initially moving from his seat to sit beside the female passenger he liked. He was then captured doing his best to get her contact but the lady seemed very uninterested.

An annoyed passenger seated behind the two was heard telling the young man to stop hitting on girls and return to his job. The next thing was the mate going down on his knees begging the lady he likes to please give him her number.

