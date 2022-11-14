A young man has revealed that he now carries “ice water” with him anywhere he goes due to the increase in the prices of sachet water

He opined that the only remedy to Ghana’s current solution is for the President to resign.

Social media users are divided by the young man’s suggestions on how Ghana's current situation could improve for the better

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A confession of a young Ghanaian man on the measures he has adopted as a means of manoeuvring his way amidst Ghana’s economic crises has generated a lot of reactions online

Speaking in an interview with Pulse.com.gh, the young man, perceived to be a commercial vehicle conductor, lamented that the high cost of fuel prices has hugely affected his business.

Quizzed on the number of sachets of water he drinks a day, the young man probably in his 20s could not mention a specific number but admitted that his water intake on a daily basis is very high.

Ghanaian man lamenting the increase in pure water prices Photo credit @Pulse.com.gh/Facebook and Getty Images Renate Wefers / EyeEm

Source: UGC

He revealed that due to increased prices of sachet water, he carries chilled water in tied miniature poly clear plastic bags *(ice water) from his house to wherever he goes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Now that the price of sachet water has been increased I have become very economical. Before I leave the house I ensure I have ice water as part of my things, the only reason I bought this pure water is that the ones I brought from home are finished” he said.

He concluded by saying that the only remedy to Ghana’s economic situation is to have a change in leadership.

"For now I believe President Akufo-Addo should resign," he said with a grim look on his face.

Ghanaians who saw the video were quick to comment, with many supporting his viewpoints and measures taken to survive in these times.

Others also remarked that changing the current government does not mean that the country’s challenges will automatically end.

Nana Ama Tutua Walker

I also do same. I always fill my bottles at home and take it along to work. It's not funny anymore. Something needs to be done as soon as possible

Anthony Kweku Boafo

Even if we change President we will face same issue what we have to do is we should start making our leaders sware in the traditional way with the gods of the land they fear that more than the Bible

David Asamoah

Until we change that constitution de3 forget. Even Angel Gabriel won't save us coz the system will corrupt him.

Amedi Esther

Hmmmmmmmm seriously speaking things are really hard

Water Price Increases Sell At 60p, One Bag Sells At GH¢15

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that one sachet of water, known popularly as pure water now sells for 60 pesewas while a bag has shot up to GH¢15.

This was communicated in a press release issued by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) on Thursday, October 27.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh