Two Ghanaian men attempting to buy items at a shopping centre have sparked a lot of reactions on TikTok

In the video that has since gone viral, the men were seen struggling to settle on whether to buy an item or not

Many netizens have also shared interesting experiences on how the increase in prices once prevented them from buying some products they had planned to

A trending video of a young man and his friend trying to buy some items in a shopping mall has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

In the short clip shared by @i_am_lumba on his handle, the TikToker and his unidentified friend were captured moving from one retail shelve to the other with a shopping basket in search of relatively affordable products to buy.

Photos of 2 men In a mall Photo credit @i_am_lumba/Tiktok

Shopping in Ghana takes a new turn

In the 11-second clip sighted by YEN.com.gh the two men initially inspected a glass of chocolate spread which they later put back on the shelve after checking the price.

From there, the duo quickly checked up the prices of toilet roll paper, a deodorant and a bottle of vegetable oil and still failed to buy either of them.

The video which was captioned “how shopping is in Ghana right now” at the time of writing this report had generated over 100 thousand likes and 1000 comments.

For many netizens, the actions of the two men reflect the current economic hardship in Ghana and the world over.

Ghanaians complain about the increase in goods and services

carinavotrealtesse who shared in the frustration of the two men said

not only in Ghana ohhh this is a worldwide issue

Gizzle Agyepongmaa also bemoaned the rise in goods on a daily basis

The shops don’t even have price tags anymore. The prices change by the minute

Kwesi Vybrant also spoke out on how he shops in these malls

hw3 me after checking the price and after shopping I calculate my stuffs over and over again before I take it to the counter

Winifrida Francis shared her experience in the shopping mall

once I was on a supermarket I only bought toilet paper because everything was expensive I couldn't afford it don't judge me

idontknow38 also advised people to buy from market centres

if you don't go to agogbloshie to buy your things be there

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana-born American comedian Michael Blackson has lamented over high the cost of goods in the country.

In a Twitter post, he said “C’mon Ghana why are things so expensive? I just tried to buy furniture and appliances and they are over twice the price of what they cost me in the U.S.”

