The host of the Citi Breakfast Show has been commended for sticking with Citi FM and Citi TV for 18 years and also ensuring that the media house becomes one of the best

In a social media post, the Ghanaian entrepreneur Bernard Baah encouraged the youth to emulate the career path of Bernard Avle who dedicated years to supporting the then-new company, Omni Media Limited

Netizens have praised Bernard Avle for doing a job that makes him happy and also ensuring the company he works for is a household name in Ghana

A Ghanaian entrepreneur, Mr Bernard Baah has appealed to university graduates and the youth to learn from the lived experiences of successful people when it comes to issues of career decisions.

Using celebrated Ghanaian journalist Mr Bernard Avle as an example, the entrepreneur in a post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh admonished the youth to take a cue from the career path of the Citi FM General Manager.

He emphasised how Mr Avle has given his maximum best to ensure that the company he joined many years ago as a fresh graduate blossoms into a leading media house in the country.

Mr Baah concluded by urging the youth not to rush in setting up a business but rather endeavour to help new startups reach their full potential.

“Pictured here is Sammens and conspicuously behind him, Bernard Avle. This picture was apparently taken in 2004 when the seed of Citi FM had just been sown. Bernard is now the General Manager for Citi FM and Citi TV and arguably the most regarded personality in the Ghanaian media space.

Reports of company success do not celebrate the early believers like Bernard Avle enough. Often, they’re really the ones who make everything come alive.

Everyone doesn’t have to start ‘their own’ company. Sometimes, one’s greatness is in co-believing with a dreamer and building something great together” he wrote.

Ghanaians applaud Benard Avle for his dedication to work

This advice has received positive reviews with many commending him for sharing such insight on how the youth can help grow new businesses.

Kwame Manu-Antwi expressed concern that most of the youth do not get this advice before making career decisions.

This is an excellent point so many of us fail to understand. I personally believe some people are born to be number 2 but the success and blessings therein far surpass what they stand to gain if they elect to be on their own

Solomon Adu Atefoe also acknowledged the hard work of others in advancing the well-being of Omni Media Limited

I remember Samends himself chasing adverts in my Kasapa Telecom days, that's where we had a deep connection followed by the affectionate Sola. What a humorous character always setting out the marketing department ablaze with laughter. Bernard has really lived through the mill right from campus radio to Citi. Hard work really pays. I think it's a good case study. Prof Hinson, over to you.

Source: YEN.com.gh