A grandfather has caused a stir online with his reaction to seeing his grandson for the first time

In the video making the rounds online, the happy grandfather carried the little boy in his arms and dipped his feet in palm oil

The viral video has raised controversy online as some people questioned the significance of the palm oil

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An older man was so happy to see his grandson for the first time since he was born.

A video showed the heartwarming moment the cute little boy was brought before his grandfather.

Man dips grandson's feet in oil Photo Credit: @denma_fam/TikTok

Source: UGC

The grandfather, however, took an action which stirred reactions online. He raised the baby and tossed him around gently before dipping his feet in palm oil which was spilt on the floor.

The video has raised concerns online as netizens asked questions about what the action signifies.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media reactions

@levertthebassman asked:

"Ok, I see you! What's the history behind this tradition?"

@hanson_j57 reacted:

"Please what does this mean?"

@mildred_mildred0 said:

"How come no one is talking about grandma? she is super excited and clapping like her life depends on it."

@paradiseidan commented:

"African traditions are beautiful and this is one of them. I don't understand what papa is saying but I found myself saying Amen too. Beautiful famil."

@nia_kf wrote:

"So cuteeee, I was worried about the palm oil on his white trousers the whole time."

@pokou0 stated:

"An emotional moment Indeed. Wish all Africains could hold tradition so tight. Very beautiful."

@muldrew_mentoring said:

"Amazing! It must be nice to have and to know your culture and family traditions."

@user428778104 wrote:

"Beautiful. I don’t know what was said but I’m sure it was a great blessing and a beautiful event. Thank you for let me be a part. Many blessings."

@jahdai83 added:

"I need to know what’s going on, Which part of Africa is this? What is granddad saying? Do a video for us who want to know please and thanks."

Watch the video below:

Baby and Grandpa Use Walkers in Viral Video, Kid Does Exactly Like Old Man, Many React

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a funny video shared by @ladbible showed a toddler and grandfather using walkers down the passage in a hospital. While the man was moving with the aid, the kid also handled his. At a point, the man stopped to give approving nods to the baby.

People behind them found the whole show entertaining as they kept grinning at what the kid was doing with so much seriousness.

Nobody wanted to walk past them in order not to taint the special moment. Many social media users who reacted to the clip were amazed by it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng