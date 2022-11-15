John Kwesi Assan, OD, FAAO, a former student of the University of Cape Coast has made history

The brilliant young Ghanaian man has become the youngest ever Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry

He attributes his successes to the Grace of God and the streamlined focus to pursue one's dreams

Dr. John Kwesi Assan, a Ghanaian-trained optometrist who graduated from University of Cape Coast’s Doctor of Optometry programme has been conferred the distinction of Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry (FAAO).

This makes him the youngest African optometrist to achieve this status - a remarkable feat!

The conferment took place at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Optometry held from October 20 – 29, 2022 in San Diego, California, USA which was also the Centennial Celebration of the American Academy of Optometry.

Photos John Kwesi Assan, OD, FAAO

The secrets to John's success

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the accomplished young man attributed his success to the grace of God, adding that he also stayed focused to see his dreams come true.

"I am a firm believer in God and I acknowledge the grace of God in this achievement. In addition, I believe in staying focused and having the mental fortitude to pursue every set goal with diligence. Failures are part of the journey, but the motivation to keep going is what makes the big difference," he said.

About the American Academy of Optometry

Fellows of the American Academy of Optometry are evaluated against the highest standards of professional competence. The letters “FAAO” (Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry) after the name of an optometrist, scientist or other professional signify to colleagues and patients that the rigorous qualifications for Fellowship have been met.

Dr. Assan says he is committed to lifelong learning and is determined to pursue a fulfilling career as a clinician-scientist.

Source: YEN.com.gh