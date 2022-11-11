A South African professor from the University of The Free State (UFS) was ranked as the second-best mathematician in the world

The brilliant man was part of Stanford University's global ranking of the best researchers, placing him in the top 2%

Several academics from the institution have been put on the list as well as being part of creating medicine-orientated methodology

A South African professor from the University of The Free State has been ranked as the second-best mathematician by Stanford University.

A professor from UFS became the 2nd best mathematician in the world and part of the top 2% of researchers. Image: University of The Free State

According to the UFS, Prof Abdon Atangana works in the Institute for Groundwater Studies and is the Professor of Applied Mathematics within the department. Stanford University made the list based on the citations of the world's best academics across their entire careers.

The cream of the crop

195 605 make up the list of searchers in the top 2%, but the professor also ranked as 188 in science, engineering and technology. Aside from being ranked highly and viewed favourably, his colleagues were also added to the list.

The proff also said that it was encouraging to see someone from a country that's still developing be at the top of the list of the toughest scientific topics, such as physics and science.

From the global South to the world

He also added that because people from such nations were on he list, it does away with the myths that people in developed nations tend to be superior in these aspects. He said his achievement is a sign that it's not limited to geography and ethnicity.

Apart from the ranking, the incredibly intelligent professor was also responsible for making important mathematical ideas and other study methods used in fields such as medicine. The UFS posted the accomplished man's achievement on Facebook.

Prof Francis Allotey: Meet the First Ghanaian to Obtain a PhD in Mathematical Sciences

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported about Professor Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey. Born to a humble parentage in August 1932, he became the first person in Ghana to achieve a PhD in Mathematical Sciences.

The renowned professor of Mathematics and Scholar of Nuclear Physics influenced the study of Physics and Mathematics in Ghanaian Schools.

He played an integral role in the establishment of the Laser Research Unit in the Physics Department of the University of Cape Coast, projected to be a Centre of excellence to serve the whole of the West Africa Sub-Region.

