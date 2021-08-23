Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh is an intelligent career lady who has risen to the helm of affairs in her industry

The Harvard Business School alumnus has just been appointed to join the Board of the Bank of Ghana

She is also the first African and female Regional Head for North, East, and West Africa for IBM’s operations

Brilliant Ghanaian professional, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, has become the latest addition to the board of the Bank of Ghana as she has been recently appointed.

Angela is a seasoned international business professional with over 20 years' experience of extensive work in finance and tech in Africa and Europe and has worked in various top positions both locally and internationally.

How it all started

Ghanatechsummit reports that the brilliant lady started her career in London at GL Trade, a leading French Software Company, in marketing where she rose to become the Marketing Manager for London Northern- Europe.

She later moved to ABN AMRO Futures and Options in London as a Marketing Executive, working for the Commodities traders with her focus on marketing to the Hedge Fund community in London.

Angela graduated from Harvard Business School and also graduated from the London Metropolitan University with a BA in Marketing and French.

Her influence

Edwardasare.com indicates she was named one of Africa’s most influential women by Avance Media and holds awards from the US African Women Forum’s Global Impact Leadership Awards and the prestigious African Achievers Award for Excellence in Business.

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh is also the very first African and female Regional Head for North, East, and West Africa where she is responsible for IBM’s operations in over 40 African countries including Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, Ghana, and Tunisia.

Another brilliant Ghanaian lady

Meanwhile, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, a Ghanaian woman has been appointed as the Assistant United Nations Secretary-General for the entire continent of Africa.

Ben Dotsei Malor, who works as a Chief Editor for Dailies, UN News at United Nations, revealed that Martha's appointment was made official on May 21, 2021.

It is indicated that António Guterres who is the United Nations Secretary-General made the announcement and indicated that Martha would be in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO).

