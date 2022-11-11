A young Ghanaian man has made his country proud after being crowned as the best 4th-grade teacher at his school in the United States of America

Emmanuel Sampeney who was part of the Foreign Academic and Cultural Exchange Services (FACES) was also applauded for his dedication to work as he was also commended for his punctuality

Social media users who commented on the news praised him for making a good account of himself and the nation

A Ghanaian teacher is receiving a lot of praise on social media after winning an award at a school in the United States.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook handle of Foreign Academic and Cultural Exchange Services (FACES) it was revealed that the Ghanaian teacher was named the best 4th-grade teacher in his school, Kenneth Gardner Elementary.

Photo of Emma taking an award

Source: Facebook

The Foreign Academic and Cultural Exchange Services (FACES) is a programme that brings qualified educators from around the world to teach in South Carolina Public Schools.

Sampaney was also honoured by the school for his perfect attendance during the first quarter of the academic calendar.

The announcement which was accompanied by two photos of happy Sampeney came with the caption “Congratulations to Mr Emmanuel Sampeney from Ghana for being recognized as the best 4th-grade teacher and also for his perfect attendance during the first quarter, at his school, Kenneth Gardner Elementary! Keep up the great work, Emmanuel! You make us extremely proud!” the post read.

Social media users could not hide their joy as they headed to the comment section to congratulate him for making his country proud

