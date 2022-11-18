A Ghanaian man who works as a taxi driver has quashed speculations that living conditions in the USA have become unbearable due to the global economic situation

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Nana K, a taxi driver in New York City, stated that living conditions in the US are much better as compared to Ghana.

He encouraged everyone who has the opportunity to travel to the USA to do so even if it means selling their property

A Ghanaian man who works as a taxi driver in the USA has said that persons who often complain that the living conditions in the United States are tough are ingrates.

Speaking in an interview on SVTV on Youtube, Nana K, who referred to New York as heaven revealed that he makes $6000 which is the equivalent to 86,000 cedis a month from his business as a taxi driver and has hence encouraged hardworking Ghanaians who wish for greener pastures to move to the USA.

In his view, Ghanaians who often paint the picture as though the economic situation in the US is nothing to write home about are selfish people who do not want their fellow citizens to have a feel of what they are enjoying.

He cited an example of how he makes between $1200 to $1400 as a taxi driver a week.

“In New York City, we refer to the Taxi business as an ATM. I make between $1200 to $1400 a week and I make $6000 a month so if I deduct my taxes, utility bills, and monies I remit to my family back in Ghana I can save $2000 a month.I will say that it will be better to sell your property and travel to the USA so that you and your generation can also enjoy forever" he added.

