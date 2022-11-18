African-American YouTuber, Tim Swain, has taken to social media to share advice with people looking to rent in Ghana

He mentioned some key areas people must ask about if they want to land the best deals and not regret their decisions

Several netizens took to the comments to thank him for his timely advice and also seized the occasion to ask him questions about renting in Ghana

YouTuber Tim Swain has taken to social media to break down Ghana's real estate landscape for people who want to rent in the country by sharing some advice with him. He mentioned some things people should consider before deciding on a property.

African-American man advises people who want to rent in Ghana. Photo credit: Tim Swain

His advice targeted diaspora people who were unfamiliar with how renting works in Ghana. Tim said the first thing people should look out for is the property's type of security system. Other factors he mentioned were the property's water source, sewage, neighbourhood, and the appliances that one may need.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were thankful for the video and took to the comments to share a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few comments below.

Martin Anane commented:

Funny how Ghanaians are moving to America and African-Americans are moving to Ghana. We're essentially trading places. That said, all the points you shared are very insightful and educative. In fact, you're even educating us Ghanaians on what to look for and ask when renting a house.

Mbeke asked:

This is a good video covering all of these key points when renting. Is it worth mentioning what happens if you do wish to break the contract?

Delim Jamar added:

Thanks, my brother. This is a very informative video.

