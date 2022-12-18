The video of a couple falling to the ground during their marriage ceremony is heaping massive reactions online

While they were on the dancefloor together, the groom excitedly jumped to cling onto his wife

The two fell heavily on the floor but were gladly unhurt when they were helped to get back up

A rather hilarious video that was taken during the reception of a wedding ceremony, has become a viral sensation on the internet.

In the footage, the groom, who appeared overly excited about his 'luck' of getting married to the love of his life, jumped to cling onto the young lady, without taking into consideration his weight.

The man's impact caused both him and the bride to fall heavily to the ground, but thankfully, they looked unhurt when the ushers and other onlookers helped them up to their feet.

Photos of overexcited groom jumping to hug bride

How Ghanaians are reacting to the trending video

Many netizens could not hold back their comments after watching the video which cracked most of them up.

Below were some of the thoughts they shared.

Lemson Rosebethar said:

This lady should better start running ‍♂️ for her life oooo.. Because of the small money he go pay for your head top.. so he wants to finish u up on top.... this a true example of, Men don't do things for free ooooo

Agumah Emmanuel indicated:

This is what happens when family members organize wedding for you and you didn't even spend a kobo.

Watch the video below:

