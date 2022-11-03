A video of food gone waste has recently left many very disappointed on social media since it surfaced

The anonymous lady who captured the rotten plantain bunches was heard saying the owners could have avoided the massive loss if they were only willing to sell at an affordable price

Many Ghanaians who saw the post took to the comments section to express their frustration when it comes to greedy sellers

A video of thousands of plantains which have gone rotten due to lack of purchase thanks to how high they are being sold has got many talking on social media.

Spoilt plantains on a market ground, surprised young woman

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @abenamagis had the lady taking the video expressing her disappointment at what she was saying. She was heard saying that instead of the selling reducing the price for customers to afford to buy, they chose to price them high, which prevented people from purchasing, leading to almost all going bad.

@abenamagis's post came with the caption;

No wonder Daavi's plantain is so expensive

The video, for a fact, got Ghanaians talking online. At the time of this publication, over 30 retweets, 4 quote tweets and close to 90 likes have been gathered.

The full video has been linked here.

A Plate Of Ampesi Selling For GH₵150 In Kumasi Causes Huge Stir On Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man recently managed to spark massive conversation among netizens on social media. The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @_lawslaw had him revealing that there is a spot in Kumasi which has priced one plate of 'ampesi' (boiled plantain with kontomire stew) at GH₵150.

He added that he is very surprised at the fact that people still go and purchase from the spot.

"So this woman at TUC junction in Kumasi sells ‘bodie ampesie’ for 150gh, and people actually buy it. B)e."

@_lawslaw in an interview with YEN.com.gh commented on the quantity of the food that contribute to the high price;

"To be honest, I've tasted the food myself and it is really delicious. It's quite a lot and the fish is really big but the price does not sit well with me still. She does it per order and I guess she takes her time to prepare it well hence the price."

