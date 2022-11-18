A passionate KTU graduate, Nana Owusu Dankwa, has been able to set up a fashion company with the help of his friends

The journey started as a young graduate in 2013 when Nana decided to learn sewing as a source of income

Now, the brand called Okrakyi trends, has got 10 workers & worked with many celebrities

Nana Owusu Dankwa, a passionate Ghanaian graduate has, with the help of two dedicated friends, built Okratyi Trends, a startup into a brand that is fully fledged.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nana revealed that it all started somewhere in 2013 after he had bagged Higher National Diploma Accountancy (HND) from the Koforidua Technical University.

According to the young CEO, a microfinance company he was working with at the time folded up, forcing him to be in the search for a different source of income.

Photos of Nana Owusu Dankwa & workers at Okrakyi Trends Photo credit: Nana Owusu Dankwa via WhatsApp

Coincidentally, around the same period of time, he patronized a seamster who could not produce the outfit he wanted and left him disappointed.

"My tailor was not able to produce what I really desired so I decided to become an apprentice and learned how to sew dresses and that's how the journey started," he said.

Nana did not build Okrakyi Trends alone

Nana Owusu Dankwa acknowledges that Gideon Akuoku and Emmanuel Asare (Worshipper De Shoemaker) were great pillars that have been instrumental in bringing Okrakyi Trends as far as it has come.

Okrakyi Trends currently has 10 workers with plans of training other apprentices for free and increasing the workforce to 20 by the year 2023.

"We've worked with DKB, Foster Romanus, Teacher Kwadwo, Lekzy Decomic, OB Amponsah, Khemikal, among others. The dream is to be an international clothing brand representing Africa, so we are on a spree to train our own people and employ them to expand the brand. We want to be able to attend fashion shows all over the world. We also want to change that narrative," Nana Owusu further disclosed to YEN.com.gh.

