A Ghanaian girl who has a first degree in chemical engineering from KNUST chose to pursue accounting after school and excelled at it

El-Nissi Anderson sat for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants exams, having received tutorship since 2019, and emerged with the best results in four papers

In a LinkedIn post, the driven young lady thanked all who helped her understand the accounting field and supported her when she needed it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

El-Nissi Anderson, a gorgeous and brilliant Ghanaian lady, has made many proud after pivoting from her background in Chemical Engineering to the Accounting space.

The KNUST graduate recently took to her LinkedIn timeline to announce that she sat for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants exams and topped in topped four of her papers.

Pretty El-Nissi with short her at a pack, Nissi receiving her ward and smiling for the camera in a gorgeous outfit Photo credit: @elnissi

Source: Instagram

Last week, I was humbled to have received four ACCA awards for the papers below: Taxation (best in Ghana for March 2021 sitting and 9th in the world), Strategic Business Reporting (best in Ghana for September 2021 sitting), Advanced Audit and Assurance (best in Ghana for December 2021 sitting), 3rd best affiliate (December 2021)

The brilliant lady took the opportunity to thank her family, tutors, and everyone who made it possible for her to achieve such a feat. She also encourages people who hope to venture into the accounting space to just take the step and never lose focus.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To anyone without an accounting background but hoping to start ACCA, my advise is just start, be focused and never give up!!

Dr Amanski: Meet the Ghanaian doctor who quit KNUST to pursue his childhood dream in Medicine in Ukraine

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that while studying Optometry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, Emmanuel Amankrah quit to pursue his childhood dream. As a child, he had always seen himself becoming a medical doctor, and he walked a path towards realizing this dream.

Born and raised in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Amankrah grew up in a financially stable home, and he recalls growing up in love. His father was liberal but ensured that he exceeded social and educational expectations.

Amankrah attended basic and junior high school at Madona School in Koforidua, where he grew up. He later went to the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC- LEGON) to study Science.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh