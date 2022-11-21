A recent secondary school graduate has taken to LinkedIn to ask for support to pursue tertiary education

Douglas Adongo is a graduate of New Jabeng Senior High School in 2021 who successfully bagged 5As and 3Bs in WASSCE

Many Ghanaians who saw his post suggested he apply to KNUST, where he can get financial aid as a needy but brilliant student

Douglas Adongo, a brilliant Ghanaian student who graduated from New Jabeng Senior High School in 2021, has recently taken to social media to ask for financial support.

Douglas in an MTN lacoste standing by riverside, his WASSCE results Photo credit: Douglas Adongo/LinkedIn

The young man took to his LinkedIn timeline, shared his WASSCE results which he bagged 5As and 3Bs and asked internet users to help him continue his education.

His actual post read;

Kindly help me out, so I can continue my education..Thank You.

Douglas' post has attracted over 70 reactions, with over 10 comments and 8 reposts since it surfaced.

Ghanaians react to Douglas' request for financial support for tertiary education

Daniel Adjei commented:

Apply to KNUST and reach out to me let’s take it from there. All the best in advance

Michael KWABENA Ampomah suggested:

Kindly apply to KNUST. There are a lot of opportunities available for students like you

Theophilus Yankyera, AMIMechE wrote:

You can apply to KNUST and apply for mastercard foundation scholarship

Charles Dzokoto commented:

Douglas Adongo take a look at this and reach out to the YAF GHANA TEAM

From Mary Aboagye:

Kindly give context on what kind of education you want. Thank you.

