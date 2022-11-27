Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, has been spotted enjoying time alone in a luxury Seabreacher

The founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has been spotted enjoying time alone in a luxury Seabreacher on the Volta River.

Photos of Ibrahim Mahama on a Seabreacher. Credit: ibrahim_mahama_71.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian business owner splashed several pictures from the reveling on Instagram, where fans admired him.

Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of former president John Mahama, is known for splurging millions on deluxe whips and living his best life. It is not the first time the businessman has been captured having fun on the Volta River.

In a video on his Instagram account, he is seen having a night ride on a boat with some associates. He sported a white T-shirt over trousers while enjoying time during the boat ride with his two colleagues.

The recent pictures of the businessman spending time in a Seabreacher equipped with a small glass-covered cockpit resembling that of a fighter jet gained reactions from fans.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Netizens react to impressive pictures

Iamedemgh posted:

Herh Big bro aka Aquaman.

Tebogocthobejane said:

So cool.

jacklynbarbiedoll3 posted:

President of enjoyment.

T.heone shared:

Good morning top Don.

Mczyno reacted:

You’re really enjoying your Sweat

Pipette_it posted:

Wow, I’m proud to be a neighbor of you.

Massigahyaw asked:

Where's Kennedy Agyapongs yarch bossu and enjoy yourselves.

Californiasyde said:

Baba, you dey enjoy life.

Roygeneralmadcap posted:

Bossman, this your machine wikid.

Kingsley_afrifa said:

Nice toy and they always spec to your kinda taste.

