Enyonam is a Ghanaian female coconut vendor stationed at Korle Bu in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana

She's melted hearts due to her amazing customer service and smile, which a customer describes as captivating

Social media commenters shared their views after the satisfied client posted images to sing the praises of Enyonam

A Ghanaian female coconut vendor, only identified as Enyonam, has received accolades for her warm-hearted customer service and smile.

Photo of Enyonam.

Source: Facebook

Enyonam sells coconut at Korle Bu in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, where she was recently spotted going about her daily hustle. She was photographed in an apron over a casual outfit.

In a Facebook post, a Ghanaian lecturer, Carlton Cofie who happens to be a customer, sang her praises. He heaped accolades on Enyonam for her unbeatable customer service.

''Poster girl for feminists, Eh! The amazing coconut seller at Korle Bu. Her name is Enyonam. Her customer care and smile will captivate you! Simply unbeatable!'' he wrote.

Cofie posted photos of Enyonam at her usual spot at Korle Bu, which gained some reactions. More than 50 people reacted but fewer netizens had commented at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh highlighted the views below:

How netizens reacted online

Emma Ama Gladzah posted:

There is money in this business, but many people do not know. I knew a widow who did this business for years to look after her family single-handedly for years at Gbi Bla, Hohoe District. Well done, girl.

Carlton Cofie replied:

Emma Ama Gladzah Oh, that's true. The profit margin is mostly 100%.

But you must love rendering services in order to do this business

Emma Ama Gladzah said:

Carlton Cofie, Yep

Pamela Ofori-Boateng commented:

Oh nice, thanks for sharing, sir.

Carlton Cofie shared:

Pamela Ofori-Boateng, I couldn't resist the photo opportunity. Good to hear from you again. Cheers!

