38 brilliant former students of the well-known single-sex school, Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, have made many proud as they bag all As in WASSCE

The news shared on Edward Asare's LinkedIn timeline got many Ghanaian mentioning how hard students of Presec-Legon study to achieve excellent academic results

This vast feat makes Presec the school with the highest number of students to have achieved straight As in the 2021 WASSCE

Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School has recently made many proud after news of 38 of the students excelling in WASSCE with straight 'A's.

A LinkedIn post by Edward Asare revealed that all 38 students made 8 As in the final exams, which made Presec the school with the highest number of 'A's in 2021.

Some brilliant presecans posing for the camera in their suits, the entrance of Presec Photo credit: Edward Asare/LinkedIn, odadee.net

This news comes after the all-male secondary won the National Science and Maths Quiz on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Edward's actual post read;

All these 38 students of Legon Presec had all A’s in their WASSCE: 8 A’s. Two of them won the UBA national essay competition and are currently enjoying scholarship to study medicine at KNUST. Gracious Dzidzorli Adonoo and Kwame Antwi . Highest number of straight A’s in a single school in 2021

Many former presecans and other Ghanaians have since taken to social media to hail the brilliant minds.

Man Who Scored 8A’s in WAEC, Bagged 1st Class in Engineering Gets Message From US Govt

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a brilliant man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, was praised on Wednesday, January 19, for his academic achievements and got a big offer.

In an earlier report, the young man revealed how he made eight A's in his WAEC before going ahead to bag first class in engineering at the university level with a CGPA of 4.86/5.00. While people were in his comment section praising him, an American government organisation called EducationUSA Abuja reached out to him.

The outfit asked him to reach out to the educational advising centre at the Nigeria Embassy in Abuja if he will like to study for his master's/PhD in the US. Nigerians came under the said tweet to tell him how very lucky he is to get such an opportunity to further his education.

