A mother, June Hassan, was given a big reason to laugh as her children pooled resources and paid off her mortgage

The woman is 66-years-old and nearing her retirement, the payment gift was a very big one for her

June's lovely children made the big surprise on her birthday and the woman could not hold back her tears

The children of a woman, June Hassan, gave her the biggest surprise on her 66th birthday as they were out dining with her on her special day.

As the celebrant was eating at a public diner, one of her kids extended an enveloped card to her. Perhaps thinking it was just an everyday card, the woman slowly opened it.

The woman was very surprised by the gift. Photo source: YouTube/T&T Media

She was surprised

When she saw it showed that her house mortgage had been paid off, the woman screamed "What!". She could not believe it.

In seconds, the 66-year-old became so overwhelmed and started crying. She had to cover her face with the card’s spread.

Her children, Sheri, Jessica, Tony, and Kemi, and grandkids hugged her at turns. Prior to that moment, June always joked that her biggest gift would be paying off her mortgage.

The video which is owned by T&T Creative Media was reshared on Facebook by Daily Mail as it got newer reactions.

Watch the video below:

She raised her children in a good way

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Katie Plemmons Green said:

"Momma raised some good babies. Good on her. Happy retirement and happy birthday, hon."

David French said:

"Good on ya love, happy birthday and happy retirement you have fantastic kids for doing that. All the very best."

Isaac Chukwueze said:

"Living life just the way God wants us to be showing kindness and support to everyone who needs help with anything in our world today's."

Janette Marie Ross said:

"She obviously did right by her children."

Michelle Albagli said:

"What a wonderful gift! She must have been a great mother to produce kids who would offer such a perfect gift."

