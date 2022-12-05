A brilliant boy, Collins Awortwe has clocked eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The past University Practice Senior High School student had straight As in Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Chemistry, and three other subjects.

Social media users have showered praises on the boy and urged him to work hard as he climbs the academic ladder

An intelligent Ghanaian boy has earned plaudits on social media after his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) surfaced online.

Collins Awortwe, a graduate of University Practice Senior High School put smiles on the faces of his family and loved ones after he scored 8As in the 2022 WASSCE.

He obtained straight As in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Elective and Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies, and English Language.

The result of this brilliant young man was posted on Facebook by Lo Rd with the caption “Congratulations to ma boy”.

Ghanaians praise Collins for his academic achievement

Netizens who saw the post commended the boy for making his school and his family proud whereas others also testified that many students who completed University Practice SHS also got good grades in the WASSCE.

Korde Solomon

Another medicine student is here

June July

The way people are getting 8As this year why was the paper that cheap or appoh worked

Gõd Win

These things no dey surprise we again

Joo Alinco

Wow he was in class with my junior bro.

Stréet Lörd

I am not surprised my Jnr bro completed the same school now at takwa school of mines... Congrats Young Blood

