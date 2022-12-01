Richard Asubonteng, a past student of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), emerged as the Overall Best Candidate in Strategic Business Reporting

He topped candidates who sat for the recently ended ACCA examination in his field at the ACCA Future Members Awards on Saturday

Derrick Kofi-Arthur Otoo, an undergraduate at UGBS, came first in Financial Reporting in Ghana and 11th worldwide

A former student of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) and an undergraduate student of the establishment were honoured at the ACCA Future Members Awards on November 12.

Richard Asubonteng is Overall Best Candidate

Richard Asubonteng, an alumnus of UGBS, was named the overall best graduate in Strategic Business Reporting of the recently ended Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examination in Accra, Ghana.

The prodigy emerged 18th out of a total number of 9,786 candidates worldwide, said the university.

Derrick Kofi-Arthur Otoo is first in Financial Reporting

Derrick Kofi-Arthur Otoo, an undergraduate at UGBS, received three honours at the ACCA Future Members Awards, where he emerged as the first in Financial Reporting in Ghana and 11th worldwide.

He also won first in Financial Management in Ghana and 23rd worldwide, and first for Taxation-UK in Ghana and 23rd globally.

Otoo promised to win additional accolades by making the Business School proud again in the upcoming Tertiary Business Sense Challenge Quiz next year.

