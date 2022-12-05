Ruth Gyan Darkwa, the girl who was admitted in KNUST at age 13 is now a Ph.D. student at age 18

The young lady was admitted at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at New Mexico University

It is indicated that Ruth Gyan Darkwa hopes to join the world-renowned firm NASA in the near future

Ruth Gyan Darkwa, the young and brilliant Ghanaian girl who made history by getting admitted at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology at age 13, has chalked another milestone.

According to KNUST Live on Twitter, the young lady who is still a teenager has been admitted at the University of New Mexico in the United States.

The 18-year-old who studied Mathematics at KNUST is now in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the prestigious foreign university.

The report also revealed that the brilliant young lady has the unquenchable ambition to join the world-renowned National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

What Ghanaians are saying about the 18-year-old Ruth Gyan Darkwa

Below were some thoughts Ghanaians shared after reading the new update on the brilliant lady.

@King_yoooo replying to @KNUST_Live mentioned:

Girl didn't get childhood memories, the lucky man will really suffer

@MacroOriental replying to @KNUST_Live stated:

All this and the aim is to work for somebody??

KingsleyOTwum also opined:

Heerh charley we used to see these girls walk around campus in thier Louis uniforms I didn’t want to believe they were in SHS with me, I thought maybe some JHS who wears white and green too. They were actually my seniors wow

