A Ghanaian young lawyer living in the US has recently opened up about her journey to establishing a firm in the US

AK Poku is a past student of Wesley Girls' Senior High School and a product of the University of Ghana, Legon Law School

She moved to the the US after getting married and currently works as an immigration lawyer

A gorgeous Ghanaian woman by the name of AK Poku has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, where she recounted her journey to owning a Law Firm in the US.

The YouTube Video sighted by YEN.com.gh had AK sharing that she moved to the US after acquiring a law degree in Ghana and now has her own Law firm years later through hard work and resilience.

Narrating her story in detail, AK mentioned that she had her secondary school education at Wesley Girls' Senior High School and proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon to pursue a bachelor's degree in psychology and French. AK acquired her second degree which is Law degree at the same university and finished off at the Makola campus.

She moved to the US after working for a while and getting married to her husband who already lived in the US. According to AK, she sat for the New York Bar exams and successfully passed, which made it possible for her to practice there.

The young lawyer revealed that she chose to go into immigration law with reasons that she is an immigrant herself and other immigrants also kept reaching out to her to assist them.

According to her, she is one of only two Ghanaians who run a full-time law firm in Virginia and they both happen to be women.

AK shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

