An American man has said he is happy to have settled in Ghana to do business and also enjoy the country

Calvin Daniels is into agriculture and has invested in snail farming in Ghana

Netizens have heaped praises on him for making the move to come to Ghana and for investing in the country

An ex-American military man has said that a lot of opportunities abound in Ghana and has urged Ghanaians and investors alike to strive to do business in the country.

Speaking in an interview with YouTube vlogger Lily Ogini, Calvin Daniels who relocated to Ghana last year says he is happy with the decision he made and feels he should have made that journey earlier.

“I felt the time had come for me to leave America, initially I thought of Nigeria but I later changed my mind. I sold my house, my vehicles and gave away my furniture and then travelled to Ghana. I arrived in June last year and I tell my family back home that I should have made that trip 10 years ago.”

Calvin Daniels says he has invested in snail farming and has 15 employees.

The ambitious man says he hopes to have 1 million snails in 2 years’ time.

He stated that Ghana should focus on agriculture because that sector is a huge area where citizens and investors can make more money.

I have plans to go into tomato farming. Ghana imported $400 million worth of tomatoes from Burkina Faso last year. If you look at that scenario, you realized that all that tomatoes should and must be produced in Ghana. So if I can produce even 10 percent of what is imported, that is $40 million.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him for his vision and drive.

Johnson A. Blay

This Bro has really good plans. I hope he takes it slowly because Ghanaian workers can ….shatter your dreams. Please let him know, he has to act like a businessman, not a charity organization

Minnie Williams

Gréât job to both of you! I’m so proud of Calvin and look forward to moving to Ghana myself from the USA

RedGold Green

Hello from Washington DC, my mom from Jamaica, dad from Trinidad, I was in Ghana October 2019 the year of return, spent 2 months over. Coming back to the States was very difficult for me, I didn't wanna come, I cried at the airport before boarding my flight. 5 months later, I purchased 2 acres of land started building apartment for rent . 90 percent of my property is already being completed in Aburi.

