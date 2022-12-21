A young man has said that he doesn’t see himself being prosperous should he continue to live in Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami, Kelvin said at his age, he feels he should be getting close to success but that is not the case because he lives in Ghana

He has pledged to travel abroad in order to fulfil his ambition of becoming successful

A young Ghanaian man has said that he might not get to experience what success and prosperity feel like if he continues to live in Ghana

Speaking in an interview with YouTube vlogger DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kelvin Kover, a young man who works as a painter said although he has a job in Accra, his intuition is telling him to travel outside.

Ghanaian painter says he will not prosper if he continues to live in Ghana Photo credit:@SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

Kelvin said at his age, it would have been better for him if he had a two-bedroom house but rather he sleeps in a kiosk.

Quizzed by the interviewer whether he has relatives abroad, the young man answered no adding that nothing will be a hindrance in his pursuit to seek greater pastures outside.

He concluded by advising every young man in his age bracket to travel outside

Ghanaians react to Kelvin's comments

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with honesty and sincerity.

wisdom addo

I love his honesty.God bless ur hustle

Josephine Acheampong

Book long and skilled job together be very important. When you have a skilled handyman with no education. It is very difficult to work with them. Fine tuning, finishing and detailing becomes a huge challenge

Source: YEN.com.gh