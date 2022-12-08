Mixed reactions have greeted a clip of a young lady showing kindness to a mentally challenged fellow

The lady was not ashamed to identify with the shabbily dressed madman as she took food to see him

According to the lady, she has no choice other than to be with him as they swore to be together till death do them part

A video of a young lady caring for a madman has elicited reactions on social media.

The clip shared on TikTok showed the lady appearing on the scene with food for her mentally challenged boyfriend.

The lady cared for her boyfriend. Photo Credit: TikTok/@vivianansah223gmail.com

Source: UGC

Not minding his filthy clothes, she sat close to him and identified with him without shame. Another clip showed her trying to play with him as she showed the madman love.

Explaining the clips, she wrote that they swore to each other not to be separated except in death, which is why she can't leave him.

"We swear to ourselves that only death can separate us so I can't leave him alone," she wrote.

She added that her love for him still remains the same.

"No matter your situation I still love you."

Watch the videos below:

Social media reacts to video of girl with mentally unstable boyfriend

KÕBBÏ JÑR said:

"Thanks for dat kind of love. God bless u for ur white heart."

user2057646612695 said:

"This mad person is skillful he cn make necklace out of bottles. eiii Abigail wo papa da wa se.jx for views n likes."

hawakemokai12 said:

"Make be he went against ur oaths that's why he went mad if its not a content na."

user4978732571660 said:

"Wait wait wait is dis real or acting? if dis is real, den may God heal him for u."

user4241174603039 said:

"Because is a joke no lady can go back to mad boyfriend again."

ahuofesolomon said:

"God blessed you nobody will do what you did even if it’s an still God blessed you this show’s the love you have for your friends."

