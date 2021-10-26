A Duke University student called Bright Aboah has shared good news about making it to a prestigious US school with netizens

The West African Senior High School past student shared that he had to teach himself SAT and SSAT after secondary school

Aboah revealed that he recently had his dream fulfilled after climbing Duke Chapel, something he had looked forward to for a long time

A brilliant Ghanaian by the name of Bright Aboah has recently taken to social media to express the joy in his heart after gaining admission to Duke University in the US.

Bright took to LinkedIn to share that growing up in Accra, he never believed he would find himself where he currently is.

The young man revealed in his LinkedIn profile that he taught himself SAT and SSAT and through his hard work, he got admitted to Duke University.

Bright Aboah at Duke University Photo credit: Bright Aboah/LinkedIn

Aboah shared that it was difficult scrolling through images of colleges he knew would be difficult getting in but at the same time would be life-changing.

Bright stayed determined, although he knew his chance of getting into the university was slim.

"About 50,000 other people threatened me and I became gloomy because I knew I had the least chance. I still fought- crazily."

The young man shared that his dream was to climb Duke Chapel someday and he has been able to achieve that.

