A young lady's relationship with her brother's dogs has stirred massive reactions on social media

Many people who watched the video wondered how she was not scared of interacting and playing with the dogs

In the clip, the lady felt comfortable despite the fact the dogs were lurching and galloping around her

A lady, @mhizrhema, has shared a video of how her brother's dogs showed her love when she visited him.

In a clip she posted on her TikTok, different breeds of dogs jumped on her happily, wagging their tails as she petted their heads.

The lady said that the dogs always welcome her. Photo source: TikTok/@mhizrhema

Lady and dogs play with each other

She had to carry one of the dogs at a point during the clip. At the start of the video, the animals were already at the gate before she came in.

The lady said that her whole family members are dog lovers. Many people noted that the lady was brave to be playing with scary dogs.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments and more than 16,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user2127189879530 said:

"Human best friends, i just love them."

Opeoluwa fasinu said:

"Huskies always proving to be werey."

Bosslady21 said:

"Aaaaaaaaaaaawww, but nooo it can never be me."

Sanusi Victor said:

"If he ready to see me him go come my house."

Williams Jones737 said:

"You must be good to them."

Raedeemade said:

"Please is your elder brother married? And if his bullmastiff is female I have husband for her too."

Hibrolesky said:

"Your brother nah naira Marley?"

user2127189879530 said:

"I just love dogs, i will be there for hours playing with them, i have strong love for this animals."

Dogs welcomed man back home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @snipergangttg shared a video of their house dogs giving his brother a great welcome after he returned from his NYSC camp.

Immediately the man in his khaki trousers came into the compound, the dogs rushed towards him and stood on their hinds.

The pets were hopping around in a show of excitement that captured how they missed him during the time he was away at the camp.

Source: Legit.ng