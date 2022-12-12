A young lady has caused a stir online after she voiced her admiration for broke guys

Speaking in an interview, she said that one thing she likes about broke guys is that they know how to take care of their girlfriends

Netizens were amazed at the lady’s admission with some saying she is a wife material

A young lady’s answer after being asked what attracts her to guys who are not rich has got people talking online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of mannesile_ofori, a young lady was quizzed about what qualities she will look out for before agreeing to date a broke guy.

In his response, the beautiful lady who refused to give a definite answer on what specific qualities she looks out for simply said broke guys have good vibes.

Explaining what the good vibes are, she said the guys who fall within that category are fun to be around, they know how to treat a lady and have time for their girlfriends.

She concluded by saying her current boyfriend falls within the category of a broke guy and she is happy to have him as a partner.

Ghanaians react to the video of the young lady

The statement of the beautiful lady has got many people especially excited.

Bills Aboagye Ebenyoung

I can see the broke guys cheering her up here

francischijioke45

we are here men

DC Aguero

Cap but broke boiz are really proud of you dear

Smallmallam

May god bless you

user8175966618034

she's a real one bro

