A young lady has recently shared how her mother prophesied that she'd travel abroad and it actually came to pass

A Twitter post had @kabuteyongor revealing that her mum called her on her birthday last year and said a year later she would be in another country

Many who saw the tweet took to the comments section to tap into the young lady's travel blessing

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

An elated young lady has recently taken to social media to open up about how she ended up travelling abroad.

Pretty young lady standing in the snow in her black dress and red jacket smiling at the camera Photo credit: @kabuteyongor

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @kabuteyongor had her recounting that last year, her mother prayed for her saying that she would travel abroad and truly that has come to pass. She shared photos of herself in the snow looking very pretty.

Her actual post read;

Last year on my birthday, my mum’s prayer for me was “I pray next year when I call you to wish you, you will be abroad” and my God listened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Over 1800 likes with 150 retweets and 20 quote tweets have been racked up since @kabuteyongor's post surfaced.

Netizens react to @kabuteyongor's Twitter post

@Jessepe04339945 said:

Wow soo glad for this blessing. Gathering money to travel but it’s still not up to what I want. I will never go for loan too. May God help me next year

@fixondennis commented:

This is nice. Happy birthday and congrats.

@bonsunam replied:

Send me snow .. DHL is safe

From @eberechuk821:

God wey do am for u go do am for me

@RealJhene commented:

Mom’s Prayers

Young Lady's Massive Transformation After Travelling Abroad Causes Massive Stir On Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a gorgeous young lady recently got many people reacting massively on social media after sharing photos which captured her growth in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @DatAnambraChick had her sharing a photo of herself many years ago and another picture of how she currently looks. She appeared to be living abroad currently.

Her post was shared with the caption;

Me 2012 Me : Now

Her post got many social media users reacting to it. At the time of this publication, the photos have racked up close to 2,200 retweets with 231 quote tweets and 35,000 likes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh