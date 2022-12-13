Mixed reactions have greeted a lady who said that she will prefer to stick with her current boyfriend than go in for $1 million

Speaking in an interview, the young woman said the money will not substitute the love she has for her boyfriend

Netizens have shared diverse opinions on the matter with some saying she spoke in haste

A pretty Ghanaian lady is trending on social media after she was asked to choose between her boyfriend and 1 million dollars.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @ghsarpomaa, the young woman said she would choose her boyfriend over a million dollars if she ever has to make that decision.

The woman who spoke in the Twi language said although 1 million is good money, she will not abandon her boyfriend in pursuit of it because she loves him.

She expressed optimistm that with the passage of time God will bless finances of his boyfriend.

A young woman says she will pick her boyfriend over one million dollars Photo credit@ghsarpomaa/TikTok @Grace Cary/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Her candid comment has sparked a huge reaction with many saying maybe should doesn’t know the value of 1 million dollars.

Others also praised her for being a good woman who is not tempted by money.

Dede

I don’t think she knows 1million dollars

Ewurama

please forgive her she don't understand currency

keli

I'm proud of you girl

Ghlorya Blisz

Sisterhood is disappointed

Rocxy Reign

New comer b3n ni3 ei nyame mer3 in this era

PAB

give our newcomer a uniform

Source: YEN.com.gh