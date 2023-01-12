Mother of Zionfelix has gone public on the hurdles she faced when her husband left her for another woman

In a video on Zionfelix TV, Madam Faustina Boamah revealed that she was homeless and had to sleep in the open for one month

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Zionfelix for honouring his parents and making them proud

The mother of popular Ghanaian media personality Zionfelix has opened up on the challenges she endured while raising her kids.

Speaking in an exclusive with her son Zionfelix TV on YouTube, Madam Faustina Boamah said it got to a time she became homeless and spent one month on the streets.

Zionfelix interviews her mum on the challenges she went through during his upbringing Photo credit@ Zionfelix TV/YouTube

“His(Zionfelix) father left me for another woman and around that time my rent advance was up so I ended up at Kejetia. I slept on Mama Pat’s wood at Kejetia for over a month until something donned on me and I told me to return to my hometown. During that time Zion was in school and he regularly called to encourage me”.

Fast forward, Madam Boamah said God has blessed her through Zionfelix and now she never lacks in anything.

“Today even when I am going to Accra I don’t go by road, I take a flight all thanks to Zionfelix. I am happy God gave me Zionfelix as a son. Not many children will do what Zionfelix does for us” she said

Ghanaians commend Zionfelix

Netizens who saw the video commended Zionfelix for making his parents proud

Augustina sarpong

Zionfelix infact am so so proud of your parents, please i wish my mom is alive today , try and settle down peacefully with a nice caring lady so that your reputation can not be tarnished

Godwin Adabra

God go bless u more bro...I wish to meet you one day...Am just crying.... I want to take you as my God father for real

NANA MIKE

God bless you Zion

Augustina sarpong

Zion hmmmmmmmm! I could see that you are a very caring person when your friend kolege lost his wife, continue with that character and it will take you very far, but please please find yourself a good woman and settle down

