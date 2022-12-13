A beautiful Ghanaian lady has warmed hearts online after she said she is open to the idea of going out on a date with a guy who has a small budget

In an interview, she said she would go on a date with a guy who can spend 50 cedis on food

Ghanaians who saw the video praised the lady for her modesty and humility

A Ghanaian lady has shot down the perception that taking a girl out on a date means saving a hefty amount or even in some cases borrowing from a friend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @geraldo_himslelf, a young lady who was asked how much a guy would need in order to take her out on a date stunned many with her reply.

A young lady opens up about what will make her go out with a guy on a date Photo credit @geraldo_himself

Source: UGC

She said although taking her to a fanciful place would be nice, she would not mind going out on a date at a local food eatery also known as a chop bar.

She added that even if the budget of the guy is 50 cedis she is okay with it.

Some social media users who saw the video heaped praises on the lady.

Others also said she only made those utterances because of the cameras.

prettyboi912

God bless this girl with a good hearted guy she deserves the best

Queen Afiadell

See if a girl likes u erh ..u can even buy funice on the street n share …she will be content so I agree “

“Aww if all girls were like you”

Saint

This girl deserves the ballon d'or this year to be hones

richblood210

Who is dating that girl should show her more love o

