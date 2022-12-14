Janet Offei better known as Erkuah Official who rose to become the most followed Ghanaian on TikTok, has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards in the Social Media Star (TikTok) category.

She has had a year packed with many deals and contracts that came her way mainly because of the resilience and consistency she put up.

Her videos have been viral sensations on many social media platforms, particularly on TikTok where she garnered several millions of views over the year in review.

Photos from viral videos of Erkuah Official Photo credit: @erkuahofficial

Source: UGC

1. Erkuah as a Ghana supporter

A hilarious dance video of Erkuah Official that she posted in the heat of Ghana's World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The video showed her vigorous legwork which she displayed in a manner that got her fans buzzing.

2. Erkuah with @emmaifeanyi at the beach

The hilarious TikToker went viral again when she joined @emmaifeanyi another funny influencer in a display at the beach.

Millions of views and likes got heaped on the rib-cracking video. Watch it below:

3. Erkuah's hilarious skit

In a video that was both creative and brilliant, Erkuah hopped on the 'Precious' viral trend with a skit that showed how she was prevented from drugging someone.

The video got 570,000 likes and millions of views. Watch it below:

4. Another hilarious dance video

Erkuah Official, in the year in review, got her fans rolling on the floor with laughter when she shared this rib-cracking dance video.

Netizens gave her 1.1 million likes and several millions of views for making them happy with her moves.

5. The viral collaboration with @AbikeShugaa

Erkuah Official was yet again on the screens of her fans receiving all the accolades when she put up a captivating dance show with @AbikeShugaa, another influencer.

The video and its statistics say a lot about how it was received online. Watch it below:

6. The Angel FM dance video

Another video Erkuah's fans could not have enough of was the footage of her dancing with a gentleman at the premises of Angel FM.

It got 84k likes. Watch it below:

Source: YEN.com.gh