Celebrated Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong has gotten many people talking after a video of her displaying incredible dance moves popped up online

In the video, as she began to dance, many speactators took out their phones to record the memorable moment

Netizens, upon seeing the photo, are concerned about the wellbeing of Moesha since she admitted to being a staunch Christian

Popular Ghanaian internet sensation Moesha Boduong has been spotted giving a lap dance at the car park of a club and this has caused a massive stir online.

Moesha Boduong giving fire dance moves.



Dressed in flower print pair of black trousers and a crop top, she was captured giving spicey dance moves, while spectators took out their phones to record her.

She started dancing and whining her waist on the chair, whipped her hair in the air back and forth. She then went on her knees and went on to entertain the crowd.

The video has gotten many people talking as many wondered what could have triggered her sensual actions in a public space.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Moesha Boduong displays fire dance moves in a club

Yvonne ❤️ said:

She realized good girl no Dey pay

thinkwise commented:

I can't think far! there's a mystery behind her behaviour

Not Nice commented:

Person wey she repent some time ago

lapislazuli490 stated:

Moesha in her normal sense will not do that

Haija Inna said:

The return of Medusa eeiiii Ghana my beloved country is free forever

Candy Kross215 remarked:

Hw3 the way the economy make she has to be back oow

SWEET_NAA24 remarked:

She will come and say she didn’t know what happened to her

