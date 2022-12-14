Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Lydia Zynnell Zuh is one of the fashionable female stars of 2022

The style icon has a fashion house that designs ready-made dresses for high-class women

Zynnell Zuh is among the top five women who have been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female Celeb

Ghanaian actress and style icon Zynnell Lydia gave fashion lovers a glimpse of her beauty and style at various red carpet events this year.

The fashion entrepreneur is gradually expanding her business to Ghanaians and others in the diaspora to benefit from her exceptional talent and passion for fashion through ready-made dresses.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Zynnell Zuh in gorgeous dresses.

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh slays in beautiful dresses. source: @zynnellzuh

Source: Instagram

1. Zynnell Zuh rocks designer jacket

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh looked stunning off-shoulder dress and matching jacket designed by herself.

The style icon double as a stylist and owner of a fashion house that designs bespoke ready-made dresses for classy working-class women and gorgeous brides.

2. Zynnell Zuh slays in green form-fitting gown

The outstanding actress Zynnell Zuh wore this green gown to receive an award for her philanthropic work.

She wore makeup and beautiful accessories to complete her looks for the prestigious awards.

3. Zynnell Zuh looks effortlessly chic in jumpsuit

Style icon Zynnell Zuh flaunted her legs in a short jumpsuit which she paired with matching high heels. She styled her looks with black fluffy hat and expensive Chanel bag.

4. Zynnell Zuh wears red gown

The queen of the red carpet and award-winning actress Zynnell Zuh showed skin in a red thigh-high gown. The dress was designed by award-winning fashion designer Lauren Haute Couture. She gave us an impeccable makeup look with bold red lipstick as she posed like a supermodel.

5. Zynnell Zuh dazzles in yellow dress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Zynnell Zuh wore a gorgeous yellow dress and matching yellow high heels.

She gave us hairstyle inspiration for the Christmas season with her long ponytail. Zynnell wore subtle makeup and beautiful sunglasses for this photoshoot.

